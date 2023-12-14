5 of the Dumbest Towns Are Next to Tri-Cities Washington

Unveiling the Absurd: Proximity to Tri-Cities Washington Marks Top 5 Dumbest Towns

My wife works at PNNL and we went to their annual Christmas party where I got to meet lots of brilliant educated people. My wife's main boss, after I did a quick Google search, turned out to be a mathematical genius.



The Dubious Honor: Tri-Cities Washington and the Top 5 Dumbest Towns Nearby

Tri-Cities is well-known to have the highest concentration of PhDs in the nation but it'll surprise to you find out that 6 of the top 10 dumbest places in Washington State are right next to the Tri.

Roadsnacks.net broke down the dumbest places in Washington State and as much as we'd like those towns to be on the west side, the majority are in Eastern Washington.

So how did they come to this conclusion? They strictly looked at the larger percentage of those towns' population that never graduated from high school and they only picked towns with a population of 5,000 or more.

So here are the rankings of the dumbest places in Washington State:

If it makes you feel better, Washington State ranks 7th in the nation with the highest IQs.

Roadsnacks.net only criteria were high school graduation rates and we've all known people who dropped out of high school and went on to huge success.

Education is only a small portion of how smart a person is so you can take the results of this survey with a grain of salt.

If you just go by the statistics, those top 5 towns are in the top 10 of the dumbest places in Washington State.

