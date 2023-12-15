5 Irresistible Reasons To Hop on Tri-Cities’ Brand-New Bus

Who said riding a bus couldn't be cool and quite the experience? Ben Franklin Transit in Tri-Cities Washington has one of the coolest buses out there and here are five reasons you will want to hop on board.



credit: ben franklin transit credit: ben franklin transit loading...

The Student Art bus is on the road and you'll see some pretty amazing work from students in Tri-Cities Washington. BFT posted the new bus on its Facebook page this statement:

Ben Franklin Transit had the privilege of bringing it out to participating schools so winners of the 2022-2023 BFT Student Art Contest could see their work in person. This bus features student art from five local high schools.

On the outside, you can see the top three traditional art winners on one side and the top three digital art winners on the other. Inside are the top 10 winners of both categories.

credit: ben franklin transit credit: ben franklin transit loading...

Get our free mobile app

As you can tell, this bus looks awesome, and here are five reasons you should hop on board:

The art inside the bus is from local Tri-Cities students It's the most colorful bus in the Columbia Basin Your kid's artwork could be one of the pictures featured Please support your local student artists, it will build their confidence Who wouldn't want to take a picture of this awesome bus for social media?

If you see this bus around town and wonder why it's so cheerful and colorful, now you know that the art students and Ben Franklin Transit of the Tri-Cities made it possible.

List: 2023’s 10 Best & Worst Washington State Cities to Drive in A new survey for 2023 reveals the Best and Worst Washington State cities to drive in. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals