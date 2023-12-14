What is That? Strange Glowing Pink Lights Seen North of Seattle

These strange pink lights have been spotted over multiple nights north of Seattle freaking out residents.

Strange Pink Glow Spotted North of Seattle Washington

Multiple times in the last week or two, people have been reporting seeing a strange glowing pink light in the skies north of Seattle, Washington. The lights last for hours, sometimes all night long, and light up the sky with a bright pink hue. One of the last sightings happened a few days ago near Mount Vernon around 5 in the morning, which is usually the area where the lights have been spotted recently. A woman saw the pink glow in the sky and posted pictures of what she saw on a Facebook group called Life in Northwest Washington. She had no idea what they were but had seen them over the last few days and asked the group if anyone knew what they were caused by.

Aliens or Grow Lights? The Truth is Out There

Some people joked it was aliens. People who lived in the area immediately chimed in that the pink glow was caused grow lights from a nearby horticulture farm. There were a lot of "weed" grow light jokes in the comments however, this is not that kind of farm. The lights come from Skagit Horticulture, a nearby group of greenhouses providing annual and perennial plants to growers and retail nurseries. The reason why the sky has been glowing pink is because the lights from the farm are bleeding out of the greenhouses and reflecting in the clouds above. Skagit Horticulture mostly grows lettuce and different kinds of flowers, but their website shows a huge assortment of different plants that they grow. Some people in the forum talked about how they had been seeing these lights for years and never knew what they were. Another said they see them also on the eastern side of Washington State and posted a picture however, the glow was definitely not as prominent. You can see the original post on the Facebook group by clicking here.