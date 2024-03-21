Since 2010, the population of Twin Falls, Idaho, has grown over 20%. That staggering jump in population represents about 15,000 new people living in the Magic Valley. At the current rate of growth, the area will house over 100,000 people in just a few years.

That boom in population has driven the need for homes. As Idaho 6 News reports, many construction companies are now buying up land - and agricultural landowners are feeling the pressure to protect their land before it's gone.

Tandace Crane of Magic Valley Land Trust told Idaho 6 News:

Growth's not bad, but it's something that we should be really aware of and grow conscientiously instead of just as fast as far as we can go.

The American Farmland Trust warns that by 2040, Idaho may end up destroying or compromising over 113,000 acres of agricultural land - an equivalent of $72 million in ag output and 1,513 jobs.

Magic Valley Land Trust is offering conservation easements for farmers and ranchers who hope to preserve their land against the creep of housing development. The trust sets out to "keep the 'magic' in the Magic Valley" through community education, communication, and assisting landowners in preserving the natural resources and heritage of Idaho's "breadbasket."

But the Magic Valley isn't the only area under threat. American Farmland Trust predicts that in Boise County, up to 2,000 acres could be under threat from rampant sprawl. Canyon County could see up to 20,000 acres under threat. AFT claims that 83% of Idaho's best farmland is what's at risk - not wasteful acres, but genuinely productive farms and ranches that the state and nation rely upon for food.

Two comparisons of agricultural farm land and urban sprawl in Idaho American Farm Trust / Canva loading...

According to the USDA, Idaho's farmland is currently valued at an average of $3,700 per acre - higher than Oregon ($3,040/acre) and Washington ($3,100/acre).

For those looking for guidance, the National Agricultural Law Center offers an in-depth overview of Urban Encroachment.

