The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to conduct prescribed burns on nearly 500 acres of managed land across central Washington this month, weather permitting.

Each spring, WDFW treats hundreds of acres to reduce wildfire risk, lessen fire severity, and improve wildlife habitat. Burns slated for this spring include:

“Prescribed fire is often used after other forest management work has reduced fire fuel levels,” said Matt Eberlein, prescribed fire program manager for WDFW. “It improves and maintains wildlife habitat and ecosystem health and resiliency by rejuvenating important plant species such as native grass and brush species favored by deer, elk, and moose. It also improves access for hunters and others using these natural areas for outdoor recreation."

Crews will monitor all burns closely to limit smoke impacts. While some smoke is expected, it’s typically lighter and shorter-lived than wildfire smoke.

“Even so, WDFW understands that prescribed fires can be inconvenient people who live near or recreate on public lands, particularly during hunting seasons,” Eberlein said. “While spring and fall burns are inconvenient in the short term, they can help prevent months of dense wildfire smoke and have the benefit of being a planned and controlled event.”

WDFW says signs will be posted ahead of any activity.

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