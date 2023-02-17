It’s Time For Wine And Chocolate at Yakima Wineries

If you are a wine lover the month of February is a special time in the Yakima Valley with the annual Red Wine and Chocolate weekend this holiday weekend February 17-20.

WINERIES COUPLE THEIR BEST WINE WITH THE BEST CHOCOLATE

Barb Glover with Wine Yakima Valley says during the event more than 40 wineries in the Yakima Valley pair their best red wines with the best chocolates from around the state and the world. Glover says if you love chocolate check with your favorite wineries to see what kind of chocolate or wine they're serving and build your plan for the weekend.

THE FIRST OF FOUR SIGNATURE EVENTS IN WINE COUNTRY THIS YEAR

She says it's an important weekend because it's the time of year when wineries start to wake up from a long winter and welcome guests. The event is one of four signature events held in Yakima Valley wine country. During the pandemic many wineries were closed but not business is back and the holiday weekend is full of local fun. wineyakimavalley.org

JUST SHOW UP AT YOUR FAVORITE WINERY STARTING FRIDAY

According to officials at Yakima Valley Tourism "No event passport needed! Simply take your tour of favorite wineries and enjoy the weekend’s special offerings. Here’s a peak at some of the perfect pairings throughout the Yakima Valley. Make the Yakima Valley Visitor Information Center your first stop for more details and recommendations for your visit. While you’re there, pick up something special from local craftsmen and artisans.

Check the website https://www.visityakima.com/wine-event-red-wine-and-chocolate.asp

