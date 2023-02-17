Suspect Arrested in Possible Amtrak Assault Near Pasco

(Pasco, WA) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says one man is in custody after an incident on board an Amtrak train that terrorized other passengers. This happened Thursday night at a railroad crossing just the to the west of where Sagemoor Road meets US Highway 395 roughly 10 miles north of the Tri-Cities airport.

Deputies responded after Burlington Northern Santa Fe Police say a man had threatened other passengers on board the train with a knife. After a short time, and with some help from Pasco Police, the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside a train car's bathroom, exited the bathroom and was taken into custody without any further incident. The man was booked into the Franklin County jail for three counts of Assault 2nd Degree.

While it's not clear what train this was or where it was heading, the only train that stops in the Tri-Cities is Amtrak's Empire Builder which runs from Portland to Chicago. It's unknown at this time whether the train was west or eastbound.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more information

