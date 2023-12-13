Amtrak Adds More Trips in Washington and Oregon

Now, travelers have another way to make it home for the holidays.

More Ways to Get Home for the Holidays

This week, Amtrak Cascades, the train that runs the I-5 corridor from Vancouver, BC, Canada, to Oregon, will add 12 trips between the Emerald City and the City of Roses.

All Aboard to Vancouver, Canada, Seattle or Portland

Starting this week (December 11, 2023), The new Amtrack Cascade's schedule will see trains departing Seattle at 5:52 a.m. and Portland at 6:45 a.m., while the latest trains between the two cities will leave at 7:25 p.m. from Portland and 7:50 p.m. from Seattle. The trains will also stop at Tukwila, Tacoma, Olympia/Lacey, Centralia, Kelso/Longview, and Vancouver, Washington.

Amtrak Serves Cities and Towns Along the I-5 Corridor from Vancouver BC to Seattle and Portland.

The new schedule also brings changes to the existing schedules. The northbound morning train from Eugene will leave later in the morning, allowing easy travel on the same train to Seattle. Later morning departures also will occur on trains leaving in both directions between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia. In the afternoon, trains will depart earlier from Canada to Seattle and from Portland to Seattle to Vancouver.

Amtrak's Daily Service In the Pacific Northwest

Daily round-trip service includes:

Six daily round-trip trains between Portland and Seattle - 12 trains

Two daily round-trip trains between Seattle and Vancouver, BC, Canada - 4 trains

Two daily round-trip trains between Eugene and Portland - 4 trains

Take Amtrak to Sunsihine

If you are looking for fun in the sun this winter or holiday season, the Coast Starlight line operated by Amtrack will also go from Seattle to Portland and even further south into California.