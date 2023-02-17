Tri-Cities Biggest Hearts Team Up tp Help Local DJ

Needing a ramp to get in and out of your home is not something most people have to worry about in their daily life, however, that is not the case for the long-time radio host, Chuck Hall. The past year has proved to be a challenge for Chuck and his family, as he has endured some unexpected health issues.

Today I am pleased to have witnessed the generosity of good people, doing good things for other good people! A group of volunteers has joined forces to build a much-needed ramp at the home of Chuck Hall. A GoFundMe account was set up to help assist with the cost of materials and today these volunteers will help make it all possible! A big shout out to all of the volunteers who showed up to transform the steep stairs of the front porch into an easily accessible ramp! Eric Van Winkle, a long-time friend of Chuck Halls, along with Catholic Charities, assembled a crew who designed and have been constructing the beautiful ramp! Only two days in and it is almost completed, and by the end of today, it will be fully functional!

We want to give a big shout-out to Keith from Tumbleweeds in Richland for supplying lunch for all of the volunteers on Wednesday! We reached out to him to ask if he would be interested in feeding the crew and he responded within MINUTES accepting the mission! Thank you to EVERYONE involved in making this happen for our good friend Chuck! He is a very special man, who has dedicated his life to doing for others and we hope this ramp is just one small step in helping him get back on his feet fully!

