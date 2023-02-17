Still Time To Respond To The 2022 Census of Agriculture

Farmers and ranchers still have time to be counted in the 2022 Census of Agriculture. Although the deadline for submitting the ag census just passed, NASS will continue to accept completed census questionnaires through the spring to ensure all farmers and ranchers take advantage of the opportunity to be represented in the widely used data.

"We want all producers to use their voices to help shape the future of American agriculture," noted NASS Administrators Hubert Hamer.

NASS officials said they will continue to follow up with producers through the spring with mailings, phone calls, and personal visits. Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to complete their ag census, by visiting the USDA's Website, or by mail as soon as possible.

Federal law mandates that everyone who received the 2022 Census of Agriculture questionnaire complete and return it. The same law requires NASS to keep all submissions confidential. Results of the Census of Ag is scheduled to be released in early 2024.

Why is participating in the Census of Ag so important? Revisit our conversation with Dennis Koong to find out. Our In Depth conversation can be found by Clicking Here.

