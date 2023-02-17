A Self Defense Shooting in Toppenish? Prosecutor to Decide

Yakima County Sheriff's officials now say a shooting in Toppenish may have been in self defense. The shooting was reported on Tuesday in the 1600 block of Chamber Road. Deputies were called to the home at about 4:30 pm...when they arrived they found one woman dead and another saying she fired a shot to defend herself.

THE WOMAN KILLED WAS FROM HARRAH

The woman killed has been identified as 44-year-old Eleanor Roberta Williams of Harrah. Deputies say the two women were in a disagreement when one grabbed a bat and the other grabbed a gun. They say Williams was shot by the other woman who told authorities she was defending herself.

No arrest has been made. The case is now being reviewed by the Yakima County Prosecutors Office.

THE PROSECUTOR WILL SOON MAKE BIG DECISIONS

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic has a full plate of decisions to make soon. Brusic is working closely with the Yakima Police Department in the investigation of two killings reported on February 5.

In the first shooting 29-year-old Agustin Tello of Yakima died.

Tello was shot dead by one of two men at a home on East Beech Street.

Hours later another shooting was reported at the Randall dog park. 22-year-old Daniel Ortega was at the park reportedly "acting erractially and harassing a 28-year-old man and his son." Police say the 28-year-old man shot Tello. The shooter was not arrested.

But could there be arrests in the future? It's possible.

Brusic says he'll make a decision on both cases once the investigations are complete.

