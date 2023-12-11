Festive times call for family time! Here in WA State, apparently the average amount of time spent with family is around 9 + hours doing festive stuffs. Source

So, what are some great, Family festivities around Washington State for the holidays?

How can we maximize fun with the whole family?

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

5 Fun Washington Festive Family Adventures:

1. Holiday Shopping!

Bring the whole family out for your shopping outing. Siblings need to purchase for each other? Why not let them scatter and find some cool things to purchase for the siblings our aunts and uncles, would also help with teaching how to budget!

Check out these small businesses in Wenatchee!

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

2. The Leavenworth Reindeer Farm!

Make a new tradition or continue one with the Leavenworth Reindeer farm! Fun for the whole family and perfect for a festive outing! Put your warm clothes on and be prepared for the real-life "awe."

Leavenworth's Reindeer Farm, Your New Christmas Tradition (kw3.com)

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

3. Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort

Have the kiddos learned out to ski? When was the last time you hit the slopes? Maybe you don't do so well in the snow (like me), luckily there's a really awesome Lodge to visit and sip on some yummy hot chocolate!

5 Places to enjoy Hot Chocolate in NCW This Weekend! (kw3.com)

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

4. Hit up the Movie Theaters!

Seems like the box offices are becoming popular again with Hit movies like "Taylor Swifts: The Eras Tour," and "Barbie," why not go catch a fun flick with the whole family. Might be a nice break from all the talking and entertaining being done!

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

5. Board Games / Cards

Here's a fun idea! Get a tournament going of board games and or card games! Play them throughout the month of December and have your "championship round" be on Christmas day. Sounds fun to me!

Check out the Selection of Board Games to buy at Hooked on Toys!

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

6 Washington Cabins for the Perfect Winter Soak Yes, all 6 of these have an amazing view and an outdoor hot tub!

7 Best Barbeque Restaurants in Washington Who doesn't like BBQ? I'm a HUGE fan of anything barbecued. Most people enjoy barbecue ribs, pulled pork, and chicken. There are several types of barbecue styles and flavors. If you want to roadtrip to some of the best BBQ places in Washington, you're in for a treat. Let us know which is your favorite. Are these the BEST BBQ restaurants in Washington? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner