20 Best Places to Grab a Burger in Washington

A new survey has revealed the best places to get a burger in Washington.

The Enjoy Travel survey says it has found the top burgers in the entire state of Washington. Scan the top 20 below and add to your bucket list!

NOTE: One of the Washington burger restaurants was the inspiration behind California's famous In-N-Out Burger.

How was the burger locations rated?

Its all based on several factors:

Critic reviews, online presence, value for money, and presentation.

The Top 20 Burger locations in Washington

20) Giddy Up Burgers - Seattle

“Burgers and fries were tasty and not overly pricey by Seattle standards. Service was friendly and attentive”

19) Dick’s Drive-In - Seattle

“It's my first time at Dick's and I thought it was better than In-and-Out and Five guys.”

18) Durkin’s Liquor Bar - Spokane

“We heard a a lot about the burger, and it was excellent. Maybe the best one in Spokane.”

17) 206 Burger Company - Seattle

“Oh my food is so amazing, you won't walk away hunger and you can't beat the price.”

16) Eastside Big Tom - Olympia

“Their burgers are amazing and the size is more than one needs --the 'little tom', is not little!” Olympia's Eastside Big Tom was recently revealed to have been the inspiration behind the famous In-N-Out Burger.

15) Bob’s Burger & Brew - Tulalip

“Very good burgers! Family friendly. Good and fast customer service.”

14) Rain City - Seattle

This is my daughter and boyfriend’s favorite place to grab a cheeseburger in Seattle.

13) Jak’s Grill - Issaquah

“I have been to Jak's several times for brunch and dinner and never been disappointed.”

12) Red Mill Burger - Seattle

Just North of Woodland Park Zoo in the Greenwood Neighborhood of Seattle. Besides Dick’s Drive-in, this was my favorite place during my Seattle days.

11) The Coug - Pullman

“Delish college pub grub on the cheap!!!”

10) Big Bubba’s Burgers - Allyn

“Very tasty burgers, fries, onion rings and shakes.”

Located in Mason County, not far from Belfair & Southern arm of Hood Canal.

9) The 8 oz. Burger & Co. - Capital Hill (Seattle)

“The burgers and the fries were simply awesome. There was almost too much meat on the burger if this is even possible.”

8) Tipsy Cow - Redmond

“I call myself a burger snob. The Tipsy Cow did not disappoint!”

7) Boomers Drive-In - Bellingham

“Boomer’s was Great as always. I have been coming for over 32 years and it is crazy how consistently Great they always are.”

6) Birdsview Diner - Concrete

Plan a trip on the North Cascades Hwy for a hike in the North Cascades - Alps of North America? Be sure and make time to make a visit to the Birdsview Diner.

5) Lil Woody’s - Seattle

“The burgers were fantastic…The staff were also super friendly and helpful!”

4) The Gourmet Burger Shop - Gig Harbor

"Shoestring fries, generous portions, with herbs and roasted garlic."

3) Pick-Quick Drive-In - Fife

"Great service employees are so sweet food is really good just a bit of a wait"

Jump out of I-5 traffic and grab a great burger!

2) The Grub Hut - Kingston

If you plan a trip to Olympic Peninsula, the Kitsap Peninsula or Hood Canal, make sure you find this place after taking the Edmonds - Kingston Ferry ride. Top notch burgers.

1) Uneedda Burger - Seattle

Pronounced “You Need a Burger” Flowing praise on Google Reviews for the #1 burger spot in the state of Washington:

"Great burgers, crispy bacon, ample fries and yummy shakes."

INFO: Enjoy Travel

