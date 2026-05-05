It started back in 1979, and it's been going strong ever since. This weekend is the opening of the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market at the Pybus public market at 3 N Worthen, In Wenatchee.

For the last several years, I've had the joy and the opportunity to be there broadcasting during the opening day, and it's always been a fun time at their permanent location on the refurbished parking lot at the Pybus Public Market at 3 N. Worthen.

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A look back

My time in Wenatchee goes back to when that location was Pybus Steel. I even had some fabrication done for me there. Then it went through an amazing transformation and became the Pybus Public Market with a variety of restaurants and venders.

According to wenatcheefarmersmarket.com

‘In 1979, two innovative minds came together. Fran Taber, a Wenatchee businesswoman, and Jerry Pipitone, a local farmer, approached Mayor Jim Lynch with an idea for a local venue where farmers could sell their produce directly to the community.’

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In very little time, the first Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market was born at the loading dock of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Soon more space was needed and was moved to Memorial Park. Over the years the Market moved around a bit and then in 2013 the market found its current home at the Pybus Public Market.

The action starts early

We will be there at 7AM to do our set up and by that time most of the venders will already be there and ready to go. The selection of fresh fruit and produce was quite something, and there will be a variety of artisan venders there with everything from bread to soap. There will also be food venders there, so You will not go hungry. Last year I had some fresh made Chinese dumplings (very tasty) and my co-worker had a homemade bacon egg and cheese breakfast sandwich with home fries (also very good).

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You still have plenty Time to make plans and check it out for yourself; the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 to 1 through the end of October.

I hope you can make time to come by; there is plenty of room for everyone.

