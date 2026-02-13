Would you date or find romance with someone who viewed politics through a far different lens than yourself? How people are answering a poll on that topic in this politically fractured society is an interesting question for Valentine's Day 2026

A FOX News poll conducted last month finds a majority of people say they can find love with someone who does not agree with their politics.

Pirotehnik Pirotehnik loading...

60% of the voters who responded agreed, and 1 in 10 said they are already in a relationship with someone on the opposite side of the political spectrum. So the results seem encouraging.

Moreover, a summary of how different demographics feel about loving someone they oppose when it comes to politics is enlightening.

Get our free mobile app

The FOX poll finds the following groups of people are the most receptive to setting politics out of their love life:

Dads

Moderates

Men without a college degree

Republicans

White evangelical Christians

Catholics

independents,

Voters 30 and under

Different politics is more of an issue for women, Democrats, and younger voters under age 30 than it is for voters over age 45, Republicans, and men in general.

The pollsters also found that "love at first sight" is rising; at least two-thirds of married men who identify as Republican, married men with no children, and Catholics believe in the romantic notion. About 90% of those who are married said they were still in love with their spouse. Right answer!

Happy Valentine's Day to all of those MAGA & TDS couples. If they can do it, maybe there is hope for the rest of society to get along.