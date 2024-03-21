Man Seriously Injured In One-Vehicle Crash Near Soap Lake

A Moses Lake man has serious injuries following a one-vehicle accident near Soap Lake late Wednesday.

Spokesperson Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff's Office says the wreck occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Road 20 Northeast when 22-year-old Devon White lost control of his vehicle.

"The car struck a gravel driveway and became airborne, landed, struck a rock pillar and a wooden fence, and ended up in a ditch."

White was airlifted to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee.

Foreman says drug or alcohol impairment appeared to play a role in the collision and charges are pending against White.

"He's currently hospitalized and we have evidence collected, so we'd like to see him heal and hope he recovers well but then we'll see what charges are necessary."

Investigators say White was also not wearing a seat belt.