Four Dead, Seven Injured In SR-28 Bus Crash

Four people are dead - including two teenagers, following a three vehicle accident involving a charter bus near Rock Island on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at just before 1:30 p.m. on State Route 28 when a sedan driven by a 17-year-old female attempted to pass an SUV and collided with the bus head on.

The 17-year-old driver and her 17-year-old male passenger - both of East Wenatchee, were killed in the collision, along with the 66-year-old male bus driver from Spokane, and one of the 17 passengers on the bus.

Seven passengers on the bus also suffered injuries and were transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

None of the three occupants in the SUV were injured.

Troopers say it's still unknown if intoxicants played a role in the collision, which remains under investigation.

The wreck blocked traffic on the highway for over ten hours with no detour.

Greyhound bus service to the Wenatchee Valley was heavily delayed as a result of the accident, and the 11 passengers who were uninjured in the crash were placed on buses from the company's routes to reach their destinations.