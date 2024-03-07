Efforts Renewed To Locate Chelan Woman Missing For 3 Weeks

Chelan County Deputies are renewing efforts to locate a 37-year-old Chelan woman who has now been missing for three weeks.

Adriana Nunez-Gutierrez was last seen at her home in Chelan on February 15th and detectives say cell phone data indicates her phone lost power early the next morning.

She was reported missing on February 23rd by Morgan Owing's Elementary where she often volunteers.

Detectives spoke to Audriana's employer who verified she has not picked up her paycheck. She has also missed scheduled appointments.

Investigators also say a sighting of her at the Chelan Walmart a week ago turned out to be a different person.

Audriana is a Hispanic female, approximately 5'3" tall, 110 pounds, dark hair, and usually wears a black sweatshirt or dark jacket. According to family, she walks with a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information about Nunez-Gutierrez is being asked to call the Chelan County Sheriff's Office tip line at (509) 667-6845 or email Detective Bowthorpe at cy.bowthorpe@co.chelan.wa.us

Detectives say family members are cooperating with the authorities.

Still, Sheriff's Chief Ryan Moody told KPQ they don't know if foul play was involved in Nunez-Gutierrez disappearance.