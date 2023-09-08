ANNUAL CEREMONY RETURNS TO 9/11 SPIRIT OF AMERICA MEMORIAL

The annual remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial in Cashmere will take place on Monday (Sept. 11).

Doug Jones, president of the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial Foundation, says this year’s guest speaker is a local.

“This year we have U.S. Air Force retired Major General Mike Warden coming. He lives in Cashmere now and was on active duty during the time of September 11th, 2001. He's a combat veteran who flew in (Operation) Desert Storm who'll be sharing his reflections of 9/11 and what his hole was in response from the military side of things.”

As always, the proceedings will also include a 21-gun salute and performances of songs like Amazing Grace by the Seattle Police Department's bagpipe band, along with other presentations.

Jones says the ceremonies are always designed to provide attendees with a way to reflect on that fateful day in 2001.

“It's very reflective in nature. A lot of it is basically just a time for remembrance as the audience is hearing things like Taps being played and the different things going on during the ceremony.”

Monday’s remembrance begins at 11:00 a.m. and is scheduled to conclude at 12:30 p.m.