Time to fill the tank after a weekend of driving? Average gasoline prices in Yakima are up 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.

YOU KNOW WHERE TO FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS? IT'S THE LOWER VALLEY

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest stations in the valley is priced at $3.49 per gallon at Top Stop and Top Mart and the Highway 97 Truck Plaza all in Toppenish.

A NEW STATION IS NOW OPEN ON GOODMAN ROAD

A new tribal owned station is now open at Ahtanum Hill near Ahtanum Creek on Goodman Road. Gas selling for 3.39 a gallon at the Ahtanum Fuel Stop.

EVEN THE NATIONAL PRICE IS UP THIS WEEK

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon today. The national average is up 18.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

HERE COMES HIGHER PRICES WITH WARMER TEMPERATURES

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says as more people start to drive the price of gas rises. "For now, gas prices will likely continue to trend higher, but the fever may break soon. When it comes to diesel, the news has been good - above average temperatures have lowered heating oil demand, and average diesel prices are on the cusp of falling back below $4 per gallon."

REMEMBER WHEN?

March 18, 2023: $3.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

March 18, 2022: $4.63/g (U.S. Average: $4.27/g)

March 18, 2021: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

March 18, 2020: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

March 18, 2019: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

March 18, 2018: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

March 18, 2017: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 18, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

March 18, 2015: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 18, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS ARE PAYING MORE IN OTHER PARTS OF THE STATE



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.31/g, up 8.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.23/g.

Seattle- $4.44/g, up 8.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.35/g.

Washington- $4.26/g, up 9.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.17/g.

