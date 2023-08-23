Yakima Police Warn Don’t Meet Scammers To Give Them Cash
Yakima Police are warning of a major scam in the area that's already cost a Yakima resident a large amount of cash. Police say it's a scam that's been around for years and it comes back because the scammers always find victims.
THE SCAMMER CALLS SAYING THEY'RE FROM LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT
The scammer called the person saying they were a police officer, identifying themselves by name and rank convincing the victim they were legitimate even though it was a scam. Yakima Police say the scammer convinces victims they have outstanding warrants. They then persuade the victim to meet them to hand over bond money. In a social media post Yakima Police, in bold red letters say "DON'T MEET UP WITH THEM."
LAW ENFORCEMENT SAY HANG UP AND NEVER GIVE YOUR INFORMATION
Yakima Police say law enforcement agencies will "never contact you directly for payment or ask to meet you to collect money."
If you are someone you know receives such a call don't give them any information and do not meet with them.
If you have been a victim of a similar scam contact the Yakima Police Department Sgt. Noah Johnson at 509 576-6784. Or email noah.johnson@yakimawa.gov.
