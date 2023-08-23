Yakima Police Warn Don&#8217;t Meet Scammers To Give Them Cash

Yakima Police Warn Don’t Meet Scammers To Give Them Cash

Getty Images/Artur

Yakima Police are warning of a major scam in the area that's already cost a Yakima resident a large amount of cash. Police say it's a scam that's been around for years and it comes back because the scammers always find victims.

THE SCAMMER CALLS SAYING THEY'RE FROM LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

The scammer called the person saying they were a police officer, identifying themselves by name and rank convincing the victim they were legitimate even though it was a scam. Yakima Police say the scammer convinces victims they have outstanding warrants. They then persuade the victim to meet them to hand over bond money. In a social media post Yakima Police, in bold red letters say "DON'T MEET UP WITH THEM."

LAW ENFORCEMENT SAY HANG UP AND NEVER GIVE YOUR INFORMATION

Yakima Police say law enforcement agencies will "never contact you directly for payment or ask to meet you to collect money."
If you are someone you know receives such a call don't give them any information and do not meet with them.
If you have been a victim of a similar scam contact the Yakima Police Department Sgt. Noah Johnson at 509 576-6784. Or email noah.johnson@yakimawa.gov.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: scam, law enforcement, Yakima Police, bond, scammers, warning, cash
Categories: National News, Local News, Breaking News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA