Yakima Police Respond to Gunfire, Discover Homicide Victim
Yakima police are investigating a homicide reported early Friday morning after a shooting in the 400 block of Erickson Lane. Officers responded to calls of gunfire at about 2:35 a.m. and discovered a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
OFFICERS AND MEDICAL OFFICIALS TRIED TO SAVE THE MAN
According to a news release from the Yakima Police Department despite the efforts of police and medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene. As of now, no arrests have been made, and authorities have not confirmed whether the shooting is gang-related. The man has not been identified.
YAKIMA POLICE ARE STILL SEARCHING FOR CLUES IN ANOTHER MURDER
In a separate incident, police are also investigating an unsolved murder from August 30. That case involves 37-year-old Mario Rique Giles, who was fatally shot in what is believed to have been a gang-related altercation near North Sixth and East F Streets. Giles was also pronounced dead at the scene.
POLICE ARE HOPING TO HEAR FROM SOMEONE WHO CAN HELP WITH ARRESTS
The Yakima Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is overseeing both cases. However, they have yet to release details regarding potential suspects or motives.
Authorities are urging anyone with information about either shooting to contact Detective Hinton of the Yakima Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (509) 575-3509 or to reach out to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus