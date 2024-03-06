There’s a gorgeous island in Washington state that is nicknamed, The Rock. Unfortunately, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has not filmed any of his blockbuster movies here on Whidbey Island, but you might be surprised to know which major films were!

Some of our most popular movies from the 90s and early 2000s were filmed on this breathtaking island!

Keystone Beach Cabin Rental on Whidbey Island Keystone Beach Cabin Rental , WhidbeyGetaway.com loading...

Whidbey Island, WA: Hollywood's Unexpected Star

You can get to Washington's largest island by ferry or driving. Once you get there, you can walk about, drive your car (that you took on the ferry), or ride the local town Island Transit bus. Some visitors recommend you take advantage of taxis, Uber, and Lyft.

There's about 70,000 people who live on Whidbey Island. Here's the major sections you'll hear the locals speak about: Oak Harbor, Coupeville, and Langley. You might hear the neighbors mention Bayview, Clinton, and Greenbank, too; those are referred to as "villages" on the island.

Hollywood's been a-calling on Whidbey Island to be the backdrop of some of the biggest movies. You'll see a cool list of 8 of them below.

Coupeville in Whidbey Island Coupeville in Whidbey Island, Google Street View loading...

Visitors love to go shelling for mussels, checking out the Naval base, wining and dining, and more.

I have a list of six fun things you can do in Whidbey Island coming up below.

INSIDERS TIP: While rare, there is a risk of adverse weather conditions on Whidbey Island due to tsunamis.

Get our free mobile app

Here is a great account to follow on Instagram to get a better idea of what it’s like on Whidbey Island!

Eight of America's Favorite Movies Were Filmed on Whidbey Island, WA Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

6 Fun Things to Do on Whidbey Island, Washington State's Largest Island Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

SEE ALSO: One of the Most Filmed Movie Locations in the World is in Oregon

13 Mythical Cryptids Found in Washington & Oregon Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster