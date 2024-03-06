Help: Cutest Black Puppies Desperately Need Homes in Tri-Cities

Can You Help Foster Or Adopt One Of These Five Adorable Puppies In WA State?

So I volunteered at a Petsmart adoption event on Saturday and I met the most amazing cute five little puppies that desperately need a home in the Tri-Cities.



If you've been looking for a new member of the family, one of these puppies could be a perfect fit.

Meet Five Adorable Puppies Looking For Their Forever Homes In WA State

I was surprised to learn that black dogs are the least adopted dogs compared to brown, tan, white, and brindle dogs - That's a sad statistic when it comes to adopting out dogs.

After spending five hours with them, I fell in love with them and my wife won't let me have a fourth dog so HELP!

Our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention are offering up these cuties, take a look at their BIOS below:

Meet Kenzie

Hi there! I arrived with my siblings (and cousins) in Pasco when we were just 6 weeks old. The bunch of us look alike but two moms raised us and mom never said who dad was. At 13 weeks I weigh 30 pounds. I'm mellow for a puppy, very curious, and love learning new things. In just a few short hours I learned how to use buttons to "talk" just like that cool dog Bunny! My daycare teacher said she is going to teach me more words. I also have very good leash manners! The hair on my back and down my tail is curly (that's why the rescue people think my dad may have been a Chessie) and I have the silliest ears. I would really to have a family that I can talk to and play with! I am really fun and almost fully potty-trained!

Meet Travis

My story? It's a magical one. One day, while exploring a hidden forest, I found a shimmering pool. Dipping my paws in, I was whisked away to POPP. It was strange, but I felt it was meant to be and my foster parents are amazing! I am friendly, playful, and a tad goofy. I am also smart, picking up tricks faster than a fairy flies! I've got a gentle heart and I am eager to share my love.

Meet Taylor

Hello there! My story? It's a magical one. One day, while exploring a hidden forest, I found a shimmering pool. Dipping my paws in, I was whisked away to POPP. It was strange, but I felt it was meant to be and my foster parents are amazing! I am friendly, playful, and a tad goofy. I am also smart, picking up tricks faster than a fairy fly! I've got a gentle heart and I am eager to share my love.

Meet Rosie, Spaghetti-Yeti, Biggie

Hello, we are Rosie, Spaghetti-Yeti, Biggie! We are just puppies (born 11/20/23) but we’ve got big personalities. We love exploring new places and sniffing out all the fun. We are always up for a game of fetch or tug-of-war. We’ve been told we are funny - we do like to make people laugh with our playful antics. We are also super friendly, and love meeting new people and making friends. We are always wagging our tails and ready for a cuddle. If you're looking for a loyal friend who'll bring laughter and joy into your life, well, we won’t disappoint you. Adopt one of us and let's make memories together! POPP is increasingly doing "foster-to-adopt" arrangements, so if you'd like to take this pup for a trial period before committing, they are good with that. Just ask the adoption counselor.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Interested in adopting this or another POPP dog?

Please complete POPP's adoption questionnaire found: Interested in adopting this or another POPP dog?Please completeadoption questionnaire found: Adoption Form

POPP at If you have any questions. Please e-mailat dogsadopt@popptricities.org.

ADOPTION PACKAGES: POPP's puppy or dog adoption fee includes a lovable, non-judgmental canine companion, and a free vet exam. All dogs will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before adoption.

