5 Budget-Friendly Spring Break Destinations in Washington State

Check Out These Five Budget Friendly Locations For Spring Break In WA State

Who's ready for spring break? It's crazy how fast 2024 is going and with inflation, finding a great inexpensive place to get away in Washington State can be tough too.



credit: megan mikals credit: megan mikals loading...

My wife and I love a good road trip on a budget and here are five places you should check out that might save you some bucks this spring break in Washington State.

Photo by Sanath Kumar on Unsplash Photo by Sanath Kumar on Unsplash loading...

One of the most popular budget-friendly spring break destinations in Washington State is Olympic National Park. Hike through old-growth forests, soak in hot springs, or relax on one of the park's pristine beaches. Camping is also a budget-friendly option for accommodation, allowing you to immerse yourself in nature without breaking the bank.

Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash loading...

Another affordable spring break destination in Washington State is Leavenworth, a Bavarian-themed village nestled in the Cascade Mountains. Explore the charming downtown area filled with shops, restaurants, and wine-tasting rooms.

Outdoor enthusiasts will also appreciate the abundance of hiking and biking trails surrounding the town. For budget-friendly accommodation options, consider staying at one of Leavenworth's cozy bed and breakfasts or campgrounds.

Photo by Joshua Earle on Unsplash Photo by Joshua Earle on Unsplash loading...

For those seeking a coastal getaway that won't break the bank, consider visiting Ocean Shores on the Washington coast. This laid-back beach town offers miles of sandy shoreline perfect for beachcombing and kite flying.

Take a stroll along the boardwalk lined with shops and restaurants or rent a bike to explore the town's scenic trails. With affordable motels and vacation rentals available, Ocean Shores is an ideal destination for budget-conscious travelers looking to unwind by the sea.

Canva Canva loading...

If you're a fan of outdoor adventures, head to Lake Chelan for your spring break getaway. Hike through nearby vineyards or visit one of the local wineries for some tastings. Camping by the lake or renting a cabin are both affordable options for accommodation in this beautiful region.

Photo by Taisia Karaseva on Unsplash Photo by Taisia Karaseva on Unsplash loading...

Lastly, consider exploring Whidbey Island for a budget-friendly spring break escape in Washington State. This island boasts seaside towns like Langley and Coupeville, where you can browse art galleries, sample local cuisine, and take in breathtaking views of Puget Sound.

Outdoor activities such as hiking at Ebey's Landing National Historical Reserve or whale watching tours are also popular among visitors.

Spring break doesn't have to drain your wallet – especially when you choose one of these budget-friendly destinations in Washington State.

