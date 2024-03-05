6 Vital Things to Remember About Washington Springtime Driving

Some drivers in Washington this week learned that winter and slick roads haven't really left yet.

Washington State Drivers Underestimate Spring Slick Morning Roads

After a few weeks of mostly springtime weather, most of Washington State experienced another cold streak catching comfortable morning drivers off guard. Sunshine and warmer temperatures have allowed drivers to resume their "dry" springtime pavement habits like speeding, a closer following distance, or leaving much less space for braking. Even though daytime highs are well above freezing, areas all over Washington State have temperatures at or near freezing in the mornings. The early icy roads have caught unsuspecting drivers off guard causing flips and accidents. Monday morning, Washington State Patrol Trooper Weatherwax posted on X about this very danger in District 8, which covers Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, and Wahkiakum counties. Tri-Cities, Yakima, and the areas in Washington State Patrol District 3 experienced icy conditions Tuesday morning (March 5, 2024) with spinouts and crashes on I-82 in the higher elevations south of Kennewick.

