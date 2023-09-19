Yakima Mayor Janice Deccio is expected to make a statement at Tuesday's Yakima City Council meeting after she called 9-1-1 on September 3rd to request police assistance to remove initiative signature gatherers posted in front of the West Valley Walmart.

ANTI-TAX ACTIVIST TIM EYMAN EXPECTED IN YAKIMA TUESDAY

Anti-Tax Activist Tim Eyman Anti-Tax Activist Tim Eyman loading...

Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman says he is traveling to Yakima to assist gathering initiative signatures. He plans to be present at the West Valley Walmart in Yakima, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19th. He says he will also attend the Yakima City Council meeting Tuesday which starts at 5:30 p.m. at Yakima City Hall.

THE MAYOR ISSUED A STATEMENT ON TUESDAY

You can attend and watch the meeting live or on zoom at Yakimawa.gov.

Although the Mayor hasn't been available for comment to KIT News, she did send a written statement to the Yakima Herald Republic regarding her emergency phone call. KIT News did not previously receive a copy or news release about the statement.

SIGNATURE GATHERERS DENY THEY WERE HARASSING CUSTOMERS

In the statement printed in the Yakima Herald Republic, Mayor Deccio says she decided to call 9-1-1 after receiving a call from a constituent that an "extreme right wing group was petitioning at Wal-Mart, and creating problems for shoppers."

KIT News was able to speak to some of the signature gatherers on Sunday, September 17th, and they denied any hostile actions to customers. They said they "were simply standing near the entrance" on September 3rd. They also said they don't push people to sign their petitions, and that they don't stand in the way of people entering the Walmart store.

CHECK IT OUT: These words were born in the '80s

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born