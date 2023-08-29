Would you support the opening of Narcan Vending Machines in Yakima? Many of the machines are open around the state including in King County and nearby Klickitat County.

OFFICIALS SAY MORE LIVES COULD BE SAVED WITH MORE ACCESS TO NARCAN

54 people have died of a drug overdose in Yakima County so far this year. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the numbers are growing. The overdose number was 46 just last month. Dr. Gillian Zuckerman is a family doctor in Yakima who helps and treats those with addictions to drugs like opioid or fentanyl. Zuckerman and others including Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell believe more lives can be saved with Narcan, which can reverse opioid-induced overdoses.

MORE HELP ON THE WAY TO WASHINGTON STATE

Yakima in Favor of Narcan Vending Machines? The Debate Continues Getty Images loading...

Local health officials met last week with U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell to talk about the overdose problem and to discuss the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act. It's a bill to help stop money laundering and drug trafficking of the dangerous drugs that have killed thousands in Washington State.

Get our free mobile app

THE DR. WOULD LIKE TO SEE VENDING MACHINES IN DOWNTOWN YAKIMA AND AT THE YAKIMA UNION GOSPEL MISSION

Dr. Zuckerman says she's in favor of safe injection sites where people could use drugs while being monitored by health professionals. She says however she doesn't think Yakima is ready for such a site. For now Zuckerman says she's in favor of opening vending machines in Yakima where people can obtain Narcan. She believes the machines need to be in areas where people could easily find the Narcan including areas downtown or on North First Street where many homeless live or spend time near the Yakima Union Gospel Mission.

NO DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE BUT THE DEBATE CONTINUES IN YAKIMA

Yakima Narcan Vending Machine redcrossstore.com loading...

Yakima Health District officials have been discussing the possibility of opening vending machines in specific areas of Yakima where people could access the life saving Narcan. But so far no decisions have been made and no specific areas have been named where the machines would be placed.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

OTHER WASHINGTON STATE STORIES TO READ:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.