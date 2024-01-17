Back in “the olden days”, as my 12-year-old calls the years before she was born in 2011, crime didn’t seem as rampant, necessities didn’t cost as much, and fast food joints didn’t charge silly prices for basic things like extra onions, pickles, and tomatoes.

The older we get, the more we tend to look back with nostalgia at the way things used to be. Not all of it, of course. I don’t miss NOT having the internet at my fingertips. I don’t miss NOT having on demand shows and movies. I don’t miss NOT having GPS on my phone and in my car (especially since I used to be notorious for always getting lost trying to read maps).

Yearning for the Past - 13 Things We Miss the Most in WA Canva loading...

Now that I mention it, I find it kind of funny that the 80s and 90s are making a comeback in fashion styles and haircuts. Even some of the songs we grew up with are being given a makeover with new “nnz-nzz-nzz” EDM beats and twanged up on country music stations (see Fast Car by Luke Combs in 2023, originally sung by Tracy Chapman in 1988).

Even record players are coming back. What’s next, 8-tracks?

13 Things We Miss The Most About the Olden Days in WA State Canva loading...

WHEN DID I FIRST NOTICE THINGS STARTING TO CHANGE HERE IN WASHINGTON STATE?

When I first arrived here in 2002 by way of Nashville, the cost of living was affordable here in Washington. I would say that things started leaning towards getting pricey in 2004. Gas prices started rising, apartments and homes got more expensive to get. I’m old enough to remember when a dinner for 2 at a drive thru cost less than 12 dollars. Now, I’m lucky if it’s not over $21!



via GIPHY

Let me get off my soapbox. I could be here whining and complaining all day!

New cultures, languages, and a new speed of life have woven themselves into the fabric of life here in Washington state. Life may have its modern day conveniences, but some things that we grew up with just can’t be replaced in our hearts.

What are some things you miss about the past? I asked this question to some locals here in Washington state and found myself nodding in agreement to most of them.

13 Things People in WA State Truly Miss the Most What are some things you miss about the past? I asked this question to some locals here in Washington state and found myself nodding in agreement to most of them. (NOT ALL of them though, ha!) Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

