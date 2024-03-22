Washington Police Warn: Driving This Drowsy is the Same as DUI

Yup, it is just like driving drunk.

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Drowsy Driving As Bad as Drunk Driving in Washington

Most people who have been driving for years can describe at least once where they probably should have pulled over because they were driving tired. I personally have tried to gut out being tired while I have the music blaring, rolling all my windows down, and even slapping myself in the face to stay awake. Looking back I should have never gotten to the point of having to do any of those things and pulled over to get some rest. The Washington State Patrol and WSDOT released a reminder that after only being awake for 17 or 18 hours, your body reacts like you have a blood alcohol level of .05%. That is just below the legal DUI limit of .08% currently in Washington State. By the time you notice your eyes getting heavy, it is safe to say you are a risk to yourself and others on the roadway.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

5 Signs You Are Too Tired to Drive in Washington State