In an effort to reach the goal of becoming a resource-positive company and reducing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030, Starbucks has teamed up with Volvo Cars to spread some EV love.

Stretching from Seattle, WA to Denver, CO, new charging stations have been popping up en route in WA, OR, ID, and UT as well, at favorite Starbucks locations. Yakima, Washington boasts one of the newest of these locations to offer a charge for your EV.

Starbucks & Volvo Cars Install EV Chargers at Yakima, Washington Starbucks

They say that teamwork makes the dream work. That certainly seems to be the case here, as Starbucks, in partnership with Volvo Cars, has installed two electric vehicle (EV) chargers, powered by ChargePoint, at the Yakima store located at 1312 S 1st St, Yakima, Washington.

In all, 15 Starbucks stores along a 1,350-mile route from the coffee company’s headquarters in Seattle to Denver will have these new EV Charging Stations. When complete, the route will offer charging stations at Starbucks stores located approximately every 100 miles along interstates I-70, I-84, and I-90 – providing some peace of mind and encouragement to current and prospective EV drivers.

Starbucks/Volvo EV Charging Stations