Seasoned Professionals Now Protecting Kids In Yakima Schools

Seasoned Professionals Now Protecting Kids In Yakima Schools

Now that the Yakima Police Department is short 23 Officers, there are no longer any Officers being assigned as School Resource Officers after years of guarding kids at local schools. Yakima Police say they still work closely with the Yakima School District in ways to improve security around schools.

THE YAKIMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NOW HAS A DEDICATED SAFETY DIVISION

Security is still top priority for school districts like the Yakima School District which didn't waste any time in providing security after the resource Officers were canceled.
Kirsten Fitterer Chief Communications Officer says the district "has established a dedicated safety division staffed by 8 School Safety Officers (SSOs). These officers are not contracted security personnel but are seasoned professionals with extensive backgrounds in law enforcement, deeply rooted in our community."

getty
loading...

YEARS OF EXPERIENCE MEAN YOUR KIDS ARE PROTECTED BY PROFESSIONALS

She adds "Collectively, they bring over 194 years of law enforcement experience, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students and staff."  Fitterer says those who are protecting kids have a lot of background in law enforcement. She says they're experts in things like active shooter response and crisis prevention.

Getty Images
loading...

THOSE PROTECTING KIDS HAVE LOTS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT EXPERIENCE

Fitterer says many served  "within law enforcement, including patrol officers, detectives and SWAT team members. District officials say they're fully confident in their capability to ensure the safety and security of the school environment."  According to Teachingproject.org Washington State requires school safety and security staff to have extensive training in 13 areas including "de-escalation techniques, trauma-informed practices, student Constitutional and civil rights, and disparities in arrest and use of force."
MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

Filed Under: officers, law enforcement, Yakima Police, Shootings, security, resource officers
Categories: Breaking News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA