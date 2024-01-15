Now that the Yakima Police Department is short 23 Officers, there are no longer any Officers being assigned as School Resource Officers after years of guarding kids at local schools. Yakima Police say they still work closely with the Yakima School District in ways to improve security around schools.

THE YAKIMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NOW HAS A DEDICATED SAFETY DIVISION

Security is still top priority for school districts like the Yakima School District which didn't waste any time in providing security after the resource Officers were canceled.

Kirsten Fitterer Chief Communications Officer says the district "has established a dedicated safety division staffed by 8 School Safety Officers (SSOs). These officers are not contracted security personnel but are seasoned professionals with extensive backgrounds in law enforcement, deeply rooted in our community."

getty getty loading...

YEARS OF EXPERIENCE MEAN YOUR KIDS ARE PROTECTED BY PROFESSIONALS

She adds "Collectively, they bring over 194 years of law enforcement experience, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students and staff." Fitterer says those who are protecting kids have a lot of background in law enforcement. She says they're experts in things like active shooter response and crisis prevention.

Students Studying At the Brody Learning Commons Getty Images loading...

THOSE PROTECTING KIDS HAVE LOTS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT EXPERIENCE

Fitterer says many served "within law enforcement, including patrol officers, detectives and SWAT team members. District officials say they're fully confident in their capability to ensure the safety and security of the school environment." According to Teachingproject.org Washington State requires school safety and security staff to have extensive training in 13 areas including "de-escalation techniques, trauma-informed practices, student Constitutional and civil rights, and disparities in arrest and use of force."

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)