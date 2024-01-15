Seasoned Professionals Now Protecting Kids In Yakima Schools
Now that the Yakima Police Department is short 23 Officers, there are no longer any Officers being assigned as School Resource Officers after years of guarding kids at local schools. Yakima Police say they still work closely with the Yakima School District in ways to improve security around schools.
THE YAKIMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NOW HAS A DEDICATED SAFETY DIVISION
Security is still top priority for school districts like the Yakima School District which didn't waste any time in providing security after the resource Officers were canceled.
Kirsten Fitterer Chief Communications Officer says the district "has established a dedicated safety division staffed by 8 School Safety Officers (SSOs). These officers are not contracted security personnel but are seasoned professionals with extensive backgrounds in law enforcement, deeply rooted in our community."
YEARS OF EXPERIENCE MEAN YOUR KIDS ARE PROTECTED BY PROFESSIONALS
She adds "Collectively, they bring over 194 years of law enforcement experience, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students and staff." Fitterer says those who are protecting kids have a lot of background in law enforcement. She says they're experts in things like active shooter response and crisis prevention.
THOSE PROTECTING KIDS HAVE LOTS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT EXPERIENCE
Fitterer says many served "within law enforcement, including patrol officers, detectives and SWAT team members. District officials say they're fully confident in their capability to ensure the safety and security of the school environment." According to Teachingproject.org Washington State requires school safety and security staff to have extensive training in 13 areas including "de-escalation techniques, trauma-informed practices, student Constitutional and civil rights, and disparities in arrest and use of force."
