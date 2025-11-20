A 31-year-old man is facing robbery and assault charges after authorities say he robbed and assaulted two people on Van Belle Road near the intersection of Cemetery Road in Sunnyside.

THE VICTIMS WERE DRIVING TO WORK

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say the robbery and assault happened Wednesday at about 4:30 am when the two victims were driving to work. A press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says the suspect vehicle "cut off" the victims in traffic and stopped in front of the victims.

DEPUTIES SAY THE SUSPECT ROBBED THE COUPLE AT KNIFEPOINT

Deputies say the suspect then got out of his vehicle and demanded money from both victims while threatening them with a knife. The driver then rolled down his window started to get money out of his wallet when he was stabbed and cut multiple times before the suspect fled the area.

THE HUSBAND WAS CUT AND STABBED

Authorities say even though both victims did what they were told the 52-year-old driver was cut in the arm, face and head and stabbed numerous times in the shoulder. His wife had minor injuries. The husband drove to Sunnyside Hospital but the man was then transferred to Kadlec Hospital in Richland for further treatment. We don't know his condition. No names have been released.

THE SUSPECT ARRESTED AND CHARGED

The suspect vehicle was found in the 1000 block of South 14th Street in Sunnyside. That's where the 31-year-old suspect was also found and arrested. The suspect was booked into Yakima County Jail and charged with 2 counts of Robbery in the First Degree and 2 counts of Assault in the First Degree.

The investigation continues today.