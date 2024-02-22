Federal Way, Washington: 1 Stabbed in Huge Baton Swinging Brawl

Regular fights are making residents of a Federal Way apartment complex concerned after the latest huge fight led to one person being stabbed.

One Stabbed After Huge Parking Lot Fight in Federal Way Apartment

The Federal Way Police Department is investigating after a huge fight broke out in the parking lot of a large Park 16 Apartments complex. The fight escalated after what looked like a shiny knife was shown in a confrontation between two people. A resident shot the entire fight on their phone from an apartment above the parking lot. The Park 16 Apartments on 16th Ave. S. has been recently plagued with multiple large fights according to residents interviewed by Fox 13. After the fight escalated, more than 20 people jumped in with 4 seen swinging baton bats according to police. The shocking video shows multiple people using batons to attack and then some being swarmed by others, disarmed, and then having the batons used against them.

Federal Way Police Release Statement About the Apartment Fight

The Federal Way Police Department released a statement saying, "Officers responded to a fight at the Park 16 Apartments and found one of the subjects involved in the fight sustained non-life threatening stab wounds. The stabbing suspect was identified by patrol officers and the case was referred to FWPD detectives for filing of charges. FWPD is working with apartment management to prevent any more of these conflicts." The shiny sharp object seen most likely was a knife with at least one person having to be transported to the hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds. One resident interviewed after the fight says that the police are at the apartment complex a lot for fights.