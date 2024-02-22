Legacy, Building, preserving, and passing it on. When you care deeply about something, when it's important, you want to be able to share it with future generations. That's what the Yakima County Friends For Freedom (YCFFF) is all about. They are holding a fundraising banquet this Saturday and you can't attend.

Why? The best of reasons - they are sold out.

Washington's Memorial Day Parade Honors WWII Veterans

Yakima Friends For Freedom Doing The Patriot's Work

So why am I telling you about something in which you can't participate? Because there are other ways to get involved to support this cause and if you care about helping our veterans, or hunting, shooting sports, self-defense, and the Second Amendment to the Constitution, you need to know these folks are here and doing the work of preserving the legacy of America's inalienable right to keep and bear arms.

Israel Declares War Following Large-Scale Hamas Attacks

Responsibility, Self-Sufficiency, It's The American Way

To my way of thinking the way America was meant to work and how America works best is when concerned citizens on the local level decide to roll up their sleeves and do the work of building infrastructure and organizations that support and sustain what matters most to them. They do it locally, without relying on big government of special interests to make things happen and they keep the money in the community for the greatest efficiency and accountability.

The Yakima County Friends For Freedom (YCFFF) is just such a group. They are patriots who love our country, support our military, and believe in providing opportunities for education and practice for the next generation of shooting enthusiasts.

High School Students Compete In Competitive Trapshooting Match

Their mission:

We are a nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise money to support firearm-related programs, services, and access for Yakima area citizens, especially veterans and youth. Our key emphasis is to keep the money we raise LOCAL and develop our local shooting culture. We need people to be able to shoot safely, and skillfully and have legal places to shoot

We fear what we don't know and a lot of people are afraid of firearms. There are 400 million guns in America and they aren't going away, so why not replace fear with knowledge. Meet the people behind the YCFFF and you'll find some of the nicest, friendliest, most helpful people you have ever met. They love our Country, their neighbors, and our freedoms.

That's the way America was meant to work.

