Five Red Flags If You’re Thinking of Moving to Washington State

Are you thinking of packing up and heading to Washington State? As a true Washingtonian, there are a few things you should know about before you move here, I'm just saying.



canva canva loading...

I know what you are thinking, with its coffee culture, mountain views, and trendy urban scenes, it seems like the dream move. Yet, beneath all this splendor, there's more to the Pacific Northwest than meets the eye—particularly in the humor department.

Get our free mobile app

I thought I'd break some funny red flags for you if you are thinking of moving to Washington State, here are five red flags you should know about before booking those U-hauls:

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Sign Up for the "Rain Masterclass"

Washington is known for its rainy weather, with the western part of the state typically seeing 150+ overcast days each year. While the rain itself on the west side isn't comical, Washingtonians take it in stride with a weather-hardened dry wit.

When considering the move, now, keep in mind that the native phrase for this weather—"liquid sunshine"—is merely the tip of the precipitation iceberg. Prepare to have your rain-inserted euphemisms ready and waiting to engage in weather-related banter at a moment's notice.

Pro tip: don't forget your umbrella; you're going to need it on the west side of the state, not so much over here in the Tri-Cities area.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

The "Seattle Freeze" and Other Chilly But Comical Customs

It's true, that folks in Seattle are often accused of being distant or aloof to newcomers—a phenomenon known as the "Seattle Freeze." But fear not, it's all in jest (mostly). Washingtonians take pride in being informally friendly, proving that their passive-aggressiveness isn't literal—although the occasional withheld wave does add a layer of irony to their interactions.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Grunge Goes Green: Eco-Friendly to the Extreme

Washington State is at the forefront of the green movement, with a commitment to sustainability that can feel almost like a state-mandated lifestyle.

Get ready to segregate your trash with military precision, receive gentle but firm reminders to compost, and experience the shock of your life when someone finds out you don't own a reusable shopping bag.

Remember, the environment isn't a laughing matter, but the lengths to which Washingtonians go to preserve it often are.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

A Deer in the Headlights - Road Etiquette and Polite Driving

If you're accustomed to the blisteringly aggressive driving styles of the East Coast or the laissez-faire attitudes of the South, the careful and—dare I say it—polite driving of Washington State will come as a shock.

Drivers here, as a rule, are incredibly considerate and will often wait an uncomfortable length of time before taking a turn at a four-way stop, engaging in a silent battle of "you go, no, YOU go" that's as much part of the landscape as Mount Rainier.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Coffee-Madness: You Thought You Knew Caffeine?

Home to the original Starbucks and a proliferation of independent coffee houses, Washington State takes its caffeine with a side of cult following.

My wife and I were in Colorado last year and couldn't even find a stand and that's when I first realized how crazy we are for coffee here in the Pacific Northwest.

canva canva loading...

From complex venti, half-caff, iced caramel macchiatos to those who literally brew coffee during a power outage just to maintain their routine, the coffee culture here moves beyond addiction to borderline religion.

So as you can see, there are some real big red flags if you are thinking of moving to Washington State but it's all in good fun. My home is Washington State and I wouldn't have it any other way.

20 Things That Something Only a Washington Native Would Know If you are a true Washingtonian, these 20 Washington "Only" phrases, places, food and music should be a no-brainer. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

The 10 Trashiest Towns in Washington State A new survey says these are the 10 trashiest towns in Washington State, do you agree or disagree? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals