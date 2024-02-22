Vital Washington Bridge Closes This Sunday: What You Need to Know

This weekend's closure is just the preparation for a much longer 4-month closure starting soon.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

WSDOT Closing the Snohomish River Bridge Sort Term & Then Long Term

This Sunday is the beginning of WSDOT making preparations for a 4-month-long closure of the 96-year-old Snohomish River Bridge. If you drive between Everett and Marysville, get ready for slowdowns and much longer commute times. This Sunday the closure starts at 8 am and lasts until 5 pm with all northbound lanes being completely closed. The northbound traffic will be re-routed through a detour using I-5 northbound. The closure will be between Marine View Drive in Everett and 28th Place Northeast on Smith Island (mileposts 4 & 5). During the closure, WSDOT crews will take measurements so the correct materials are gathered for the 4-month long-term closure which is expected to start soon.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Impact & Expectations of Long-Term Snohomish River Bridge Construction

The Washington State Department of Transportations says on the project website that there will be a four-month closure where both directions of traffic will each have one lane on the southbound Snohomish River Bridge. The E Marine View Drive on-ramp to northbound SR 529 will also be closed and traffic will be directed through local streets for traffic to get back on the northbound SR 529. The area northbound from SR 529 to Smith Island and Spencer Island will be accessible to traffic. WSDOT also says to repair for multiple weekend "full" closures on the northbound SR 529 Snohomish River Bridge. During those weekend closures, traffic will be diverted to northbound I-5 as an alternative route. During those 4 months, multiple nighttime closures of the southbound lanes with traffic of both lanes redirected to southbound I-5. During these closures, local access to the tribal lands will be open according to WSDOT. They expect the long-term closures to stat around mid-May.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington's Steamboat Slough Bridge Also Closing for Renovations

Another nearby bridge, the Steamboat Slough Bridge will also be closing for renovations. The WSDOT website says:

Northbound SR 529 Steamboat Slough Bridge: There will be two four-day full closures of the road and waterway. Traffic will be diverted to northbound I-5 during the continuous full closures. Access from northbound SR 529 to Smith Island and Spencer Island will be open.

Southbound SR 529 Steamboat Slough Bridge: There will be two three-day full closures of the road and waterway. Traffic will be diverted to southbound I-5 during the continuous full closures. Local access to tribal lands will be open.

Read all about both projects on the official WSDOT project website.