Tri-Cities…Get Ready For…Um… Chizza?

In a world of interesting food choices...enter the Chizza. Beginning Monday, Tri-Citians can try the menu item has been an international success for an iconic fast food franchise.

Chicken on top of pizza has been around for nearly 40 years, but what about chicken as the pizza? That is the Chizza from KFC. Take two chicken breasts, add marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni and voila...the latest innovation in fast food fare.

The Chizza isn't new, just new to the U.S. That is another interesting wrinkle. The Chizza was created in 2015 in a KFC in the Phillipinnes. It has been introduced in Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Mexico before making it's way to the U.S.

This isn't the first time KFC has substituted chicken in place of bread. Back in 2010 they introduced the Double Down. Two pieces of chicken acted as the bun with cheese, bacon, and sauce in the middle. While the Double Down lasted four years, the Chizza has shown more resilience becoming very popular around the globe.

You can try a Chizza solo at Tri-Cities KFC locations beginning Monday or you can try it in the special combo meal that comes with the Chizza on its own or plus up the experience with the combo meal, which includes the Chizza, Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink.

The option to get the Chizza with one piece of chicken instead of two is an option as well as tossing in the return of Blackberry Lemonade to the KFC drink menu. The regular Chizza is starting at $9.99 with the combo $12.99 and the single piece Chizza $5.99.