A road rage incident in Naches on Tuesday has resulted in a 22-year-old woman being arrested for second-degree assault.

THE VICTIM NOTIFIED AUTHORITIES AFTER THE THREAT

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called after a 22-year-old victim told authorities she was driving in the Westbound lanes of Highway 12 east of Naches when another driver started to follow her in a Ford escape. The victim drove to an area on Old Naches Highway all the while being followed by the suspect driver.

Get our free mobile app

THE SUSPECT DRIVER FOLLOWED THE VICTIM TO HER HOME

When the 22-year-old victim stopped authorities say the 22-year-old suspect, identified in court papers as Aide Fernandez of Yakima followed the victim and parked next to her. The victim says Fernandez then got out of her vehicle, ran to the drivers side of the victim vehicle and started to bang on the window with her hand and fist.

THE VICTIM SAYS AFTER BANGING ON THE WINDOW THE SUSPECT GRABBED A GUN

Court papers say Fernandez then walked back to her vehicle and grabbed a handgun and pointed it at the victim saying "do you want to get shot bitch?"

The 22-year-old victim told Deputies she ducked down in her vehicle thinking she was going to be shot. No shots were fired and Fernandez got back in her vehicle and left the area. Deputies located her driving on Highway 12 where she was stopped and arrested on a charge of second-degree assault.

No injuries were reported.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)