If you voted in the recent primary in Yakima County you were one of only a handful of people who participated in the election.

A NEW RECORD LOW TURNOUT

Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says 21,000 ballots were returned out of the more than 133,000 sent to registered voters meaning there was a low 16.23% turnout which Ross says is the lowest turnout ever for a county wide election. Ross says off year elections always see low turnout but never like this before.

WHO KNOWS WHY MORE PEOPLE DON'T VOTE

Ross says it's anyone's guess as to why people didn't participate in the election but typically he says it's the hot summer months and activities that distract people from opening the ballot. Ross says two other countywide elections saw low numbers as well. He says in 2009 the countywide turnout was 30%. In 2021 it was 21% but the most recent primary has set a new record low number of 16.23% turnout. Ross was hoping for a turnout of at least 25%.

A SHORT BALLOT

Not a lot of issues and candidates appeared on the primary ballot and Ross says some people don't think it's that important to vote in the primary rather than the general election. He expects the turnout to change in the November general election when Yakima City Council seats will appear on the ballot as well as a property tax increase to help pay for a Yakima city budget deficit.

County Elections Supervisor Kathy Fisher County Elections Supervisor Kathy Fisher loading...

A QUESTION ABOUT MARIJUANA

There's also an advisory vote for the county to help county officials decide whether to allow marijuana, sales and production in the unincorporated areas of Yakima County. Retail stores and grow operations are currently banned in the unincorporated areas of the county leaving thousands of dollars on the table he county could use to help operate Yakima County.

Will you be voting in the November general election? If you're not registered to vote you can register here today.