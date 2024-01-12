Preventing School Shootings Now in the Hands of Private Security

Will 2024 be another deadly year in schools around the nation? US authorities say more than 340 school shootings were reported in the United States in 2023.

PRIVATE SECURITY HANDLING A LOT OF THE SECURITY

Many colleges and universities have their own police agencies or security forces which is the case with both Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University in Ellensburg.
In high schools in the state it's a different story.

NO MORE RESOURCE OFFICERS IN YAKIMA SCHOOLS

Violence is always a concern in Yakima as police work with school districts to increase security to try and prevent a tragic shooting.
In Washington state resource/police officers are stationed at schools around the state.
But not at schools in the Yakima School District.

THERE'S JUST NOT ENOUGH OFFICERS ON THE YPD FORCE

In the past Yakima Police Resource Officers were active in area middle and high schools but that's no longer the case. Capt. Jay Seely says in the past the department had enough officers to cover all city areas and place officers at city high schools and middle schools. That's not the case today. The city police department is still short 23 Officers.

POLICE NOW HELP THE DISTRICT BUT SECURITY IS HANDLED BY A PRIVATE FIRM

That shortage not only forced the cancellation of middle and high school resource officers but also forced the city to cancel the traffic unit in 2021. The unit was built back up after traffic problems increased in 2022. Seely says they do work closely with the Yakima School District in hardening entrances to schools. Seely says the district has hired a retired officer to coordinate private security in the district.

MANY SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN THE STATE DON'T HAVE OFFICERS ON CAMPUS

88 of Washington state's 321 school districts have a police officer or deputy serving as a SRO. That's 27% of districts. City officials say if the funding is ever available placing resource officers in all schools would be an ideal and safe situation to prevent future tragedy.
