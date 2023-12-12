It's the last meeting of 2024.

When the Yakima City Council meets Tuesday the council will be talking about a possible real estate transaction that could help increase parking downtown.

Get our free mobile app

MORE PARKING ON THE WAY IN DOWNTOWN YAKIMA?

The city is looking at purchasing the Chamber of Commerce building at 10 N. Ninth St. The price tag? $600,000. If the city decides to buy the building the lot would become home to new parking for the Yakima Convention and Event Center. The chamber would be given 6 months to look for a new space before action would be taken at the building. The council will talk about the proposal during the meeting Tuesday at city hall.

THE COWICHE CANYON CONSERVANCY HAS A REQUEST FOR THE CITY

The council will also discuss an agreement with Cowiche Canyon Conservancy to use a trail on city land at Rocky Top. The conservancy has agreed maintain the trail to keep it open for public use.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

THEY LOST IN THE ELECTION SO THEY'LL BE RECOGNIZED ONE LAST TIME

Council members will also recognize fellow council members, Holly Cousens, Eliana Macias, Soneya Lund who were voted out of office in the November election.

The meeting starts at 5:30 pm at Yakima City Hall or you can watch it live on Zoom at Yakimawa.gov.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 Adorable Dogs Living Their Best Life in the Pool Look how delighted these pups are to go for a dip. Gallery Credit: Curated by Dan Roberts