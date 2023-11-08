Looking For Election Night Results? Here&#8217;s All You Need

Looking For Election Night Results? Here’s All You Need

Tuesday was election day in Washington State. Depending upon where you live it was a busy ballot with lots of choices for voters. Others didn't have much on the ballot. 16% of more than 128,000 ballots sent out were counted on Tuesday. Auditor Charles Ross expects a 30% turnout when the counting is over. More ballots will be counted Wednesday afternoon and everyday until the election is certified later this month.

If you are a voter in the largest city in the valley, Yakima you may have been voting on three Yakima City Council Positions;

District 1 Yakima City Council

Dulce Gutierrez 36.92%  182 votes

Leo Roy 62.27% 307 votes

District 5 Yakima City Council

Soneya Lund 40.04% 553 votes

Rick Glenn 59.29% 967 votes

District 7 Yakima City Council

Holly Cousins 47.12%  860 votes

Reedy Berg 52.33% 955 votes

City of Selah Mayor

Russel Carlson 44.34% 458 votes

Roger Bell 54.7% 565 votes

YAKIMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 7 Director, Position 3

Colleen Sheahan 43.4% 2156 votes

Norm Walker 56.04%  2784 votes

YAKIMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 7 Director, Position 4

Donald J. Davis, Jr. 32.7% 1607 votes

Raymond Navarro, Jr. 66.81% 3283 votes

Yakima School District No. 7
Director, Position 5

Martha Rice 54.89%  2699 votes

Jennifer Hawks Conright 44.36% 2181 votes

West Valley School District No. 208
Director, District 1

Joel Hede 62.99% 3060 votes

Marc Anthony Cisneros Cervantes 36.5% 1773 votes

West Valley School District No. 208

Director District 4

James Kephart 57.81% 2831 votes

Mark Mochel 41.94% 2054 votes

West Valley School District No. 208

Director District 5

Steve Wolcott 55.42% 2747 votes

Dave Jaeger 44.38% 2200

For all other election night results;

https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20231107/yakima/

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

Filed Under: yakima, voting, results, tuesday, Ballots, yakima school district, yakima city council
Categories: Events, Local News, Breaking News, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA