Tuesday was election day in Washington State. Depending upon where you live it was a busy ballot with lots of choices for voters. Others didn't have much on the ballot. 16% of more than 128,000 ballots sent out were counted on Tuesday. Auditor Charles Ross expects a 30% turnout when the counting is over. More ballots will be counted Wednesday afternoon and everyday until the election is certified later this month.

If you are a voter in the largest city in the valley, Yakima you may have been voting on three Yakima City Council Positions;

District 1 Yakima City Council

Dulce Gutierrez 36.92% 182 votes

Leo Roy 62.27% 307 votes

District 5 Yakima City Council

Soneya Lund 40.04% 553 votes

Rick Glenn 59.29% 967 votes

District 7 Yakima City Council

Holly Cousins 47.12% 860 votes

Reedy Berg 52.33% 955 votes

City of Selah Mayor

Russel Carlson 44.34% 458 votes

Roger Bell 54.7% 565 votes

YAKIMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 7 Director, Position 3

Colleen Sheahan 43.4% 2156 votes

Norm Walker 56.04% 2784 votes

YAKIMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 7 Director, Position 4

Donald J. Davis, Jr. 32.7% 1607 votes

Raymond Navarro, Jr. 66.81% 3283 votes

Yakima School District No. 7

Director, Position 5

Martha Rice 54.89% 2699 votes

Jennifer Hawks Conright 44.36% 2181 votes

West Valley School District No. 208

Director, District 1

Joel Hede 62.99% 3060 votes

Marc Anthony Cisneros Cervantes 36.5% 1773 votes

West Valley School District No. 208

Director District 4



James Kephart 57.81% 2831 votes

Mark Mochel 41.94% 2054 votes

West Valley School District No. 208

Director District 5

Steve Wolcott 55.42% 2747 votes

Dave Jaeger 44.38% 2200

For all other election night results;

https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20231107/yakima/

