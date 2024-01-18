Be careful. This is Community Risk Reduction Week, January 15-21. The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office is concerned about a variety of things this winter that could lead to a house fire. Especially if you're trying to keep you and or your family warm in this cold weather.

SPACE HEATERS CAN BE A BIG FIRE HAZARD SO BE CAREFUL

The number one concern is the danger that space heaters can bring to your home if they're not used correctly. Firefighters say watch what's next to the heaters and never plug them into an extension cord or power strip. Don't forget about pets that could knock over the heaters or curtains that could be too close to the heat.

ARE YOU PREPARED FOR A MAJOR EMERGENCY LIKE A POWER OUTAGE?

Power officials say be prepared for a power outage for up to three days in this cold. Firefighters say prepare yourself with blankets, food and a flashlight. Also don't forget extra batteries for things you need to power up.

FORGET THE CANDLES IN A POWER OUTAGE

Fire officials say stay away from candles. Simply because they're a cause of many residential fires and fire deaths.

They also suggest you change the filter on your heating system, wear lots of warm clothes, shut blinds and stuff towels under doors to stop the draft. Stay home if you don't have to travel. There were more than 30,733 fire incidents reported in 2022, resulting in 81 civilian fire fatalities and an estimated $330 million in property damage throughout the United States.

