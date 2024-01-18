Tri-Cities and Eastern Washington School Delays 1/18/24
Here Are The Tri-Cities and Eastern Washington School Delays For January 18th 2024
We've got several delays and closures this morning, here is our list so far.
We'll continue to update the list as we get more information.
• ODOT: East. Ore. - I-84 is closed in both directions between Exit 216 (7 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 265 (4 miles east off La Grande) due to a multiple vehicle crash at milepost 220. Freezing rain is making the road slick. Crews are onsite and tows are in route. Closure is expected to last several hours. More Info Here Posted: Thu. 18th, 05:31 AM
• Goldendale Sch. Dist. - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 18th, 06:53 AM
• College Place Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast service, no a.m. athletics & activities Bus pick-up 2 hours later than normal. Check website for updates. All schools start at 10:00 a.m. Posted: Thu. 18th, 05:32 AM
• Columbia Sch. Dist. - AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 18th, 05:29 AM
• Dixie Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 18th, 05:28 AM
• Paterson Sch. Dist. - AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Sonova kids will need to meet at 100 Circles Office More Info Here
• Starbuck Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. No breakfast this morning. Posted: Wed. 17th, 07:01 PM
• Walla Walla Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 18th, 05:25 AM
• East Valley Sch. Dist. - AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 18th, 04:44 AM
• Selah Sch. Dist. - AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 18th, 05:04 AM
• Wapato Sch. Dist. - Open and On-Time. Buses on Regular Routes Posted: Thu. 18th, 04:58 AM
• West Valley Sch. Dist. - AM/PM Buses on snow routes. For Thurs, Jan. 18, West Valley Schools are on time (regular schedule). Buses will use alternate bus routes and bus stops, AM & PM. More Info HerePosted: Thu. 18th, 05:08 AM
• Calvary Christian School - 2 Hours Late UPDATEPosted: Thu. 18th, 05:27 AM
• Kingspoint Christian School - Kingspoint is running on time today More Info HerePosted: Thu. 18th, 06:14 AM
