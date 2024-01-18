Tri-Cities and Eastern Washington School Delays 1/18/24

Here Are The Tri-Cities and Eastern Washington School Delays For January 18th 2024

We've got several delays and closures this morning, here is our list so far.

We'll continue to update the list as we get more information.

• ODOT: East. Ore. - I-84 is closed in both directions between Exit 216 (7 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 265 (4 miles east off La Grande) due to a multiple vehicle crash at milepost 220. Freezing rain is making the road slick. Crews are onsite and tows are in route. Closure is expected to last several hours. More Info Here Posted: Thu. 18th, 05:31 AM

• Goldendale Sch. Dist. - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 18th, 06:53 AM

Posted: Thu. 18th, 05:32 AM College Place Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast service, no a.m. athletics & activities Bus pick-up 2 hours later than normal. Check website for updates. All schools start at 10:00 a.m.