There's nothing like heading to Oregon during the summer to experience the scenic beauty and coastal getaways, but three of Oregon's most laidback cities are now on extreme heat advisory alerts as they brace for potentially dangerous weather temperatures reaching over 100 degrees this week.

As summer climate changes continue to impact the Pacific Northwest, even some of the typically cooler and picturesque cities in Oregon will not be spared. Another alert to look out for:Three other relaxing Oregon cities are under fire watch, as listed below.

Protect yourself from these extreme weather heat advisories and keep as cool as you can!

This Oregon heat advisory is a stark reminder of the dramatic shifts in weather patterns and the increasing threat of global warming. Residents of the following 3 cities in Oregon are being urged to prepare for the soaring temperatures.

THE AVERAGE HIGH TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 92 DEGREES.

THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN MEDFORD THIS WEEK: 106 DEGREES.

THE AVERAGE HIGH TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 92 DEGREES.

THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN GRANTS PASS THIS WEEK: 103 DEGREES.

THE AVERAGE HIGH TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 89 DEGREES.

THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN ASHLAND THIS WEEK IS 101 DEGREES.

3 OREGON CITIES UNDER FIRE WATCH THIS WEEK

It's not all triple-digit heat in Oregon this month, although, of course, 90 degrees plus in Portland will be very uncomfortable. There are three Oregon cities which are normally cooler and comfortable during the summer heat, are under fire watches this week.

Where is your favorite spot to beat the heat in the Pacific Northwest? Leave a message in the comments.

