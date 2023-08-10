Grandview’s Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo Open For Fun
Lots of fun in the lower Yakima Valley Today through Saturday during the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo in Grandview. The fair started Wednesday and a parade is planned for 6:30 Thursday in downtown Grandview. It's billed as the larges summer parade in the Yakima Valley.
DON'T MISS THE BIGGEST SUMMER PARADE IN THE VALLEY THURSDAY
The fair is free and it features lots of vendors plus livestock shows. The Grandview rodeo is set for 7:30 pm on both Friday and Saturday.
HUNDREDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE A PART OF THE SUNFAIR PARADE
From the largest summer parade to the Sunfair Parade in downtown Yakima. The Sunfair Parade is set for September 23 at 10:00 am in downtown Yakima.
This year’s parade will follow the same route as previous years, starting at the corner of 16th and Yakima Ave and winding its way down Yakima Ave to Naches Ave. Judging happens in the parade staging area from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
THE YAKIMA SUNFAIR PARADE IS WAITING FOR YOUR APPLICATIONS
Parade application submission is open to anyone. Area businesses, individuals, schools or organizations wishing to participate may fill out an application at YakimaParades.com or download it and mail it in. "Applications may also be picked up at Ron's Coin & Collectibles located at 6 N 3rd St, Yakima."
