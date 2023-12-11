Why Did George Clooney Make a Stop in Seattle This Week?
George Clooney came to town and we didn't even know it!
It was an invitation-only event at the SIFF Cinema in Seattle. THOSE LUCKY PEOPLE!
Only a selected few got to attend the invite-only event he held this week for the Seattle sneak peek premiere of his new film, The Boys in the Boat. Included among the invitees were relatives of the real people that inspired the book (and the movie) and esteemed UW faculty, staff, and members of the Board of Trustees.
George Clooney held a world premiere in London for his historical-based true story film in early December.
Quite a few A-Listers have been visiting Washington in the past few months. Remember when actress Jennifer Garner made a surprise appearance in Grandview in November 2022 and 6-time WWE Heavy Weight Champion Stone Cold Austin showed up in Yakima in October of this year?
THE BOYS IN THE BOAT (film)
George Clooney has said in interviews that after he read the Great Depression-era novel written by Daniel James Brown, he was hooked. He then used his talents and connections to turn the book into a Hollywood film.
The Boys in the Boat (book) was a best seller on the New York Times non-fiction list. It was #1 on the list and also inspired a documentary on PBS, The Boys of '36.
The Boys in the Boat movie stars Joel Edgerton (Red Sparrow, The Great Gatsby, Obi Wan Kenobi) as "Coach Al Ulbrickson", Callum Turner, and other fine actors.
It features a peek into the lives of nine (9) University of Washington students who went to Berlin during the Nazi times in search for Olympic gold back in 1936.
You can rent The Boys in the Boat book from your local library, including via the Libby app. The George Clooney-directed movie is set to be released nationwide in movie theaters across America on Christmas Day.
The motion picture movie soundtrack from Alexander Desplat will be available on December 15th on Apple Music.
SEE ALSO:
10 Spots You Can Probably Run Into Actor Joel McHale in WA
5 Reasons Not to Ever Visit Actor Ryan Reynolds New Bar in Portland, OR
A Bunch of Amazing Celebrities You Know & Love are From Washington
Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen
The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers In Washington Stores Right Now
Gallery Credit: Curated by Dan Roberts
[carbongallery id=""341:253668"]
The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll