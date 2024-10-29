Fatal Shooting in Granger: Authorities Request Video Footage
A shooting in Granger on Friday left one man dead and a homicide investigation is underway. Police received reports of gunfire in the 300 block of Main Street around 6:00 pm. When they arrived Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
DO YOU HAVE ANY VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT OR AREA?
Investigators are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information to come forward. They are especially interested in obtaining any video footage from Ring cameras or surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the incident. Those with information about the case are encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Pepper at 509-574-2500 extension 0.
YAKIMA POLICE ARE STILL SEARCHING FOR A SHOOTER
Meanwhile, Yakima Police are also investigating a separate murder reported earlier this summer on August 30. It's the only unsolved gang related shooting from the summer months. In that shooting, 37-year-old Mario Rique Giles was shot and killed in what authorities believe to be a gang-related altercation near North Sixth and East F Streets. He, too, was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOUR INFORMATION COULD RESULT IN A REWARD
The Yakima Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is handling Giles's case, but they have not released details regarding potential suspects or motives. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to Detective Kevin Cays of the Yakima Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (509) 249-6874, or to contact Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
