Two Cases of Adverse Events. Eye Drops Under Recall in WA.
Two brands of eye drops the Food and Drug Administration is warning people about.The FDA says consumers need to stop using the eye drops because they may contain bacteria and or fungus.
THE DROPS HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO BE HARMFUL TO YOUR EYES
The two eye products are distributed by Dr. Berne's Whole Health Products and LightEyez Limited. Federal officials say the eye drops were marketed illegally. The names of the drops, DR. BERNE'S MSM DROPS 5% solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops - Eye Repair."
THE FDA TESTED THE EYE DROPS AND FOUND PROBLEMS
The Federal Drug Administration found big problems with the eye drops finding they were not sterile and also contaminated with microbes. FDA officials say check your medicine cabinet and if found throw them away.
THE RECALL WAS ISSUED ON SATURDAY
The voluntary recall was first issued on Saturday.
No details about a report of "adverse events" of two cases in people using the eye drops. No other health related issues have been reported.
Federal officials say they haven't been able to contact the company to talk about safety concerns. If you used the eye drops and now have eye or other health problems FDA officials urge you to contact a doctor.
Got a news tip? Email us here.
TRENDING STORIES:
A Summer of Gang Assaults and Killings in Washington State Beware
Judge Sentences Yakima Dog Killer To Five Years in Prison
A Tale of Two Cities Gangs and Crime in Yakima Growing Every Year
Possessing Hard Drugs in Washington? It's Now Against The Law
Parents in Zillah Upset After Romeo and Juliet Play on Monday